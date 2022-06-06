Take a bow! Maddie Ziegler has grown up quite a bit since becoming a Dance Moms prodigy from 2011 to 2015. The dancer later landed roles in movies and even became Sia’s muse and often performed in her music videos and live shows. As she’s adding credible work under her belt, the former Lifetime star is still a normal teen who likes to hang out by the pool with her besties. Much like her Fabletics collection, Maddie owns the hottest bikinis to match her always-ready swimsuit body.

Whether they’re hanging out at the beach or in her backyard, the actress and her friends always make sure to snap an Insta-worthy picture. “So many cute spots here! Gonna miss Cabo a lot,” she captioned her September 2018 Instagram photos sporting denim shorts and bikini tops with a friend. She also featured her boyfriend and musician Eddie Benjamin with a photo of the two cuddling in a pool while on a Palm Springs getaway in May 2020.

While Maddie has grown into a strikingly beautiful young woman, she revealed that she suffers from body struggles just like anybody else. The Fallout actress opened up to fans, revealing that she has experienced problems with body acne for years. “I have had back acne for over two years,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in May 2022. “It’s a bacterial/yeast problem. I do all the things, it won’t go away and I’m very insecure about it,” she continued before asking her followers for recommendations.

The Music star has been transparent about her insecurities, even when she was a young — like really young — teen. “I am insecure about a lot of things,” she told Teen Vogue in August 2017. “A lot of people make comments like ‘Oh, she’s perfect’ or whatever, but I go through the same struggles other teenagers do,” she continued while explaining how stressful negative Instagram comments and breakouts are.

Maddie has fought through her insecurities, which helped the star accomplish her biggest career achievement. She landed the role of Velma in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 version of West Side Story. The film received praise and even won a 2022 Golden Globe for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.

