Back with bae! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler shared a photo with her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, for the first time since early August.

“He’s alive,” the 17-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram Story photo of the dancer and the musician, 18. In the snapshot originally posted by Eddie, Maddie rocked a daisy-print dress as she affectionately gazed at her man, who wore a white button-up and red pants. The couple rested on a black car for the pic.

The reality starlet last posted her Australian beau on August 10. The dynamic duo posed for PDA-filled photos where Eddie held Maddie’s hip — and they even wore coordinating outfits featuring white and multi-colored pieces.

The teen couple started dating in 2019 and went public with their romance in March 2020. However, their relationship was met with backlash from some fans due to Eddie’s decision to opt out of wearing a shirt in their first public Instagram photo.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” a follower commented on the picture of the pair snuggling in bed. Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, chimed in to defend her daughter’s boyfriend. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” she replied to the troll before leaving her own comment. “Such a beautiful picture!” she wrote, giving the couple her seal of approval.

Maddie and Eddie quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic and even fostered a sweet puppy during their self-isolation time. The So You Think You Can Dance alum went on to adopt the adorable dog, whom she named Boots. “It’s the best thing that me and my family did,” she said of fostering the pet in April. “He’s kept me feeling safe and so comforted.”

A lot of celebrity couples have split in the midst of social distancing, but it’s clear this twosome is still going strong. Considering how supportive the duo is of one another, it makes sense they are still committed. Eddie told Sia he even “cried” during parts of an unreleased film Maddie stars in, which was directed by the “Chandelier” artist.

“I did [cry]. Very rare for me,” he explained during their talk for Interview magazine in May. “When I watch a movie and I don’t get emotional, I’m like, ‘Can I feel emotion?’ Seriously, I need a good hit. It was beautiful. The process sounded incredible. It seems like everything is thought out, nothing’s rushed.”

Clearly, these two are still head over heels.