Too sweet! Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, may be teenagers, but their sweetest photos together prove young love is real.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, took their romance public in March 2020. Since then, it’s evident how head over heels they are for each other. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of their cute relationship.

When they went Instagram official by posting their first selfie together, which was taken in bed, some followers made negative comments. One, in particular, caught Maddie’s mom Melissa Gisoni‘s attention.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” someone wrote. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” Melissa replied, defending the duo. The mom of two seems to approve of the pair because shortly after, she commented, “Such a beautiful picture!”

By the looks of it, Maddie and Eddie have been spending plenty of time together. The couple quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they even adopted an adorable foster dog.

“If you’re wondering if you haven’t already seen my Instagram, this perfect baby … This is Boots,” she explained in a YouTube video uploaded in April. “I’m fostering this little angel from the Lebel foundation. They’re incredible, and I would suggest checking it out because it’s the best thing that me and my family did. He’s kept me feeling safe and so comforted.”

While some Hollywood couples have broken up during self-isolation, the Dance Moms alum and the Australian musician are still going strong. It helps that Eddie is super supportive of everything Maddie does, including an unreleased film she worked on directed by Sia.

“I did [cry]. Very rare for me,” Eddie told the “Chandelier” artist during an interview with Interview magazine in May. “When I watch a movie and I don’t get emotional, I’m like, ‘Can I feel emotion?’ Seriously, I need a good hit. It was beautiful. The process sounded incredible. It seems like everything is thought out, nothing’s rushed.” He sounds like a keeper!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Maddie and Eddie’s sweet relationship.