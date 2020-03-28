Cuties in quarantine! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram to share a new set of sunny selfies on March 27 — and one of the photos included her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin. Talk about a #CoupleGoals moment, y’all.

“What have you guys been up to in quarantine??” the 17-year-old reality star captioned the set of three photos. In the first two pics, Maddie could be seen giving her best smize to the camera as she posed in front of a gorgeous blue sky with picturesque clouds. In the adorable final photo of the scroll, she and her Australian hunk, 18, posed for a bathroom mirror selfie.

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share what they have been doing during the self-isolation period … and several folks remarked that their quarantine plans were Maddie-centric. “Wishing I looked like you,” one user commented, while another added, “Looking at you.” Another follower got pretty candid about their plans — and it was some serious ~quaran-tea~. “Sitting and eating really,” they wrote. LOL!

It seems like Maddie and her BF are having a similar experience as they take time to themselves amid a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles due to coronavirus concerns. In fact, this sweet selfie isn’t the first the dancer has taken with her beau during the global crisis.

“We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” Maddie captioned a photo of the couple snuggling in bed on March 15. But believe it or not, not everyone has been on board with the cute couple. The steamy pic turned heads and some folks even decided to voice their negative opinions.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” one follower commented — but luckily, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, showed up in the comments to defend the photo. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” the Dance Moms alum replied.

It’s clear Maddie’s mama is supportive of her relationship with the musician and that’s the most important thing. “Such a beautiful picture!” she commented on the post before running defense. Looks like we can expect more cute selfies from this couple throughout the quarantine period!