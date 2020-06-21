They’re back! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, showed off some PDA while posing for a sweet new photo together on June 20. “Been a minute,” the 17-year-old captioned the photo with her beau. “How’s everyone?”

In the snapshot, the dance prodigy rocked a cute white tank top and jeans and looked away from the camera. The Australian hunk wore a yellow T-shirt and khakis, resting his head against Maddie’s cheek and it seemed like she was giving the 18-year-old musician a kiss on his head.

Maddie and Eddie started dating in late 2019 but stayed under-the-radar until mid-March 2020. The Pennsylvania native posted a photo of herself and her man snuggled up in bed together and a fan took issue with the fact that Eddie was shirtless in the snap.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” the follower wrote, to which Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, replied. “He has his shirt off for God’s sake! He’s a boy!” She also commented “Such a beautiful picture!” — so it seems she fully supports her daughter’s relationship.

From there, the pair shared several snapshots while quarantining together in Los Angeles. Their last photo together was posted in early May and featured them snuggling up to one another in a pool. Aside from taking sweet selfies, the lovebirds also fostered a dog together during self-isolation.

The precious pup ended up finding his forever home with the couple. “Hi Boots!” the proud fur parent announced his name after letting fans know the couple adopted the dog on May 5.

Maddie and Eddie clearly have a deep bond and seem supportive of each other’s careers. Maddie supported Eddie when he released his latest single in early April. In May, he told his girlfriend’s longtime collaborator Sia he cried while watching her star in the “Elastic Heart” singer’s unreleased film.

“I did [cry]. Very rare for me. When I watch a movie and I don’t get emotional, I’m like, ‘Can I feel emotion?’ Seriously, I need a good hit. It was beautiful,” he gushed over the Abby Lee Dance Company alum during an interview with the fellow Aussie in Interview magazine. “The process sounded incredible. It seems like everything is thought out, nothing’s rushed.”

It’s good to see this duo again!