Cuties alert — even the second time around! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with boyfriend Eddie Benjamin … just hours after deleting the same post earlier on April 2. Needless to say, we weren’t the only ones who noticed the second try.

“Relaxing or bored?” the 17-year-old dance prodigy captioned a cute pic of herself and her Australian beau, 18, laying in the grass together. Talk about couple goals, y’all — especially amid social distancing measures.

That being said, some eagle-eyed fans and followers noticed that the blonde beauty had posted the same exact photo and caption earlier that day before deleting it in a rush. “Did you repost this?” one user asked, while another added, “We love a repost.” Hey, they’re not wrong. “Repost, huh?” another fan questioned in the comments section.

One of our favorite comments came from a follower who wasn’t super concerned with the repost but with Eddie’s resemblance to a popular actor known for being a total cutie. “HE LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE TIMOTHEE CHALAMET,” the fan gushed — and we actually see the similarities.

If this adorable pic is anything to go by, it seems as though Maddie and her man have been quarantining together amid coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles. To be honest, we definitely don’t blame her for wanting some company as our communities get serious about self-isolation.

The dynamic duo shared another sweet selfie together while staying home on March 27. “What have you guys been up to in quarantine??” she asked in the caption on the photo of her boyfriend giving the thumbs up next to her.

We have to assume Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, is cool with the longterm hangout sesh since she’s been very supportive of her daughter’s relationship in the past. In fact, she came to the couple’s rescue on Instagram when a follower suggested a photo of the actress and her shirtless boyfriend was too R-rated for social media.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” the user wrote, to which the Dance Moms alum responded, “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” You tell ’em, mama.