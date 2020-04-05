Proud girlfriend moment! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler took to her Instagram Stories to show support for boyfriend Eddie Benjamin‘s new NSFW song on April 4. Needless to say, the sweet gesture really proves how in-it-to-win-it this cute couple really is.

“Swipe for some fun,” the 17-year-old wrote over a screengrab of her man’s new track, “F—k My Friends,” playing on Spotify. She also tagged her BF, 18, and added a sweet blue heart emoji to hammer home her point.

Instagram

Just hours earlier, the brunette beauty introduced her brand new foster puppy to fans and followers. “Fostering this beautiful baby boy. In love with him,” she gushed in the caption on a series of two photos of herself snuggling the tiny puppy while laying on the couch. She also added black heart and sobbing emojis.

Considering Maddie and her Australian love have been spending their time quarantining together amid coronavirus concerns in Los Angeles, we definitely think he will have a ~fatherly role~ in getting the precious pup ready to be adopted.

The dynamic duo took their first isolation selfie on March 15. “We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” the dancer captioned the pic of herself and her shirtless beau laying in bed together. Unsurprisingly, one follower took issue with the post.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” the user commented. But Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, came to her daughter’s defense quickly. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” she replied to the hater.

The twosome shared another sweet selfie about two weeks later. “What have you guys been up to in quarantine??” Maddie captioned the March 27 photo of herself and her musician bae smiling in the mirror.

Their most recent snap together is actually an interesting one — since the dance prodigy actually deleted the photo before reposting it again later in the day “Relaxing or bored?” she asked fans and followers on April 2, while hanging out with Eddie in the grass.

Between the rocker’s new release and their foster pup, it seems like Maddie and Eddie have a lot of great things going for them amid social distancing. Gotta keep up the ~fun~, you know?