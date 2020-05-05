Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

So in love! Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram on Monday, May 4, to share a cute photo with her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, cuddling up in the pool.

“Beautiful day,” the 17-year-old captioned the photo. Naturally, fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable couple. “Oh my god, my favorite couple on the internet, hello,” commented one person. “You’re really livin’ your best lives, huh?” wrote a second. “Aww, so cute,” replied a third follower.

By the looks of it, Maddie and Eddie have been quarantining together. They made their relationship Instagram official on March 15 with a sweet message to fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” Maddie captioned an Instagram photo of her and her beau snuggled up in bed together.

Unfortunately, not everyone was feeling the sweet pic of the duo. One fan referred to the snap of the Dance Moms alum and the Australian musician as “inappropriate.” Luckily, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, defended the pair and clapped back. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” the mom of two replied to the troll. On the bright side, Melissa seems to approve of her daughter’s relationship. “Such a beautiful picture,” she commented on the post. We love to see it!

When she’s not snuggled up with her beau, Maddie is most likely playing with their foster pup, Boots. “It’s the best thing that me and my family did,” she divulged in a YouTube video uploaded in April. “He’s kept me feeling safe and so comforted.”

Additionally, the blonde beauty likes to exercise to keep herself busy and productive. In the same video, she gave fans a glimpse into her workout regimen and offered some tips on how to achieve clear skin.

“The reason I shower immediately after I work out is because one: I don’t know if you can see, but I’m prone to breaking out,” Maddie shared. “Not only on my face but my back breaks out actually pretty bad and I get a lot of sweat bumps due to working out. So if I quickly get in the shower right after, then I won’t break out as much.”

We stan a skincare queen!