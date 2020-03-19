Whether you’re a Dance Moms fan or not, there’s a good chance you know who Maddie Ziegler is. The 17-year-old went from a reality star to a bona fide celebrity in just a few short years … and her net worth is definitely a reflection of that. As of 2020, Maddie is estimated to be worth a cool $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Question is, how does the Pennsylvania native rake in the big bucks? Let’s break it down!

She’s a dancer:

For starters, Maddie has appeared in a number of popular music videos over the years. Most notably, for Australian singer Sia — including “Chandelier,” “Elastic Heart,” “Big Girls Cry,” “Cheap Thrills,” “Unstoppable” and more.

She’s an actress:

Nowadays, Maddie has taken a step back from her dancing roots to pursue acting. She landed a small part in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and will be playing Velma in the upcoming remake of West Side Story.

She’s an influencer:

With a staggering 13.5 million followers on Instagram alone, Maddie works with a number of brands to collect those ad dollars. Perhaps her biggest collaboration achievement is her very own line with sportswear powerhouse Fabletics. Additionally, Maddie works with Pop-Tarts, Marc Jacobs, Fanjoy, Tiffany & Co. and many others.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

She’s an author:

That’s right! Maddie can’t legally have a drink in the U.S., but she’s already penned four novels. The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir, The Audition, The Callback and lastly in 2019, The Competition.

She still appears on TV:

Though it’s been years since Maddie’s stint on Dance Moms, the former Lifetime personality has appeared on other programs such as So You Think You Can a Dance and Dancing With the Stars and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

Clearly, Maddie has a very bright future ahead of her! We look forward to watching her career continue to blossom. Keep securing that bag, girl.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!