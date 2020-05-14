Dedicated boyfriend alert! Maddie Ziegler‘s man, Eddie Benjamin, revealed he “cried” while watching the Dance Moms alum star in an unreleased film written and directed by pop star Sia. When the 44-year-old asked her fellow Australian musician, 18, if footage of the unnamed project moved him, he admitted it freely.

“I did [cry]. Very rare for me. When I watch a movie and I don’t get emotional, I’m like, ‘Can I feel emotion?’ Seriously, I need a good hit. It was beautiful,” he told the singer about watching his girlfriend, 17, on screen during an interview in Interview magazine published on May 13. “The process sounded incredible. It seems like everything is thought out, nothing’s rushed.”

Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

The “Elastic Heart” singer went on to explain the project has been in the works for eight years and is “just about to come out” — so hopefully, we’ll get to see the dance prodigy in front of the camera again soon. Sia also revealed she tried to conceptualize a film that “couldn’t be set in any city in any time so it wouldn’t age,” so whenever this Maddie movie gets released, you know it’s going to be cerebral and artsy.

It’s really sweet to hear the blonde beauty’s beau fawning over her seemingly heartfelt performance. The dynamic duo have been quarantining together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus and we wouldn’t be surprised if their self-isolation brought them even closer.

The Pittsburgh native first snuggled up to her man for the ‘gram on March 15, which led her mother, Melissa Gisoni, to come to the defense of the couple when a troll complained about Eddie being shirtless in the photo. On March 28, they shared a sweet bathroom selfie, and a few days later, they shared another cute pic while laying in the grass.

The pair even began fostering a dog together while practicing social distancing. They brought him home on April 7. “Fostering this beautiful baby boy,” Maddie wrote on Instagram at the time. “In love with him.” She announced the couple adopted the precious pup on May 5 with a photo of the tiny boy. “Hi Boots!”

He’s definitely a keeper — the dog and the boy.