When it comes to celebrity siblings, Maddie Ziegler and her little sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, are more than just family — they’re best friends!

As you may remember from their five-year reign on Dance Moms, the talented duo rose to fame as prominent members of the Abby Lee Dance Company. (Ahem, Maddie and Mackenzie rarely fell on the bottom of the dreaded pyramid.)

Since then, they continue to navigate stardom together, but more than that, the Pennsylvania natives always put their relationship first without jealousy or competition. However, that wasn’t always the case!

“We used to fight every single day on Dance Moms,” Maddie admitted in a 2018 interview with The Project. Mackenzie suggested it was because they were with each other “24/7” and Maddie agreed, adding, “We never got a break.”

Nowadays, they’re closer than ever. “I don’t think there’s anything that I don’t like about you … the only thing that annoys me is that you steal my clothes,” Mackenzie joked at the time. “We both steal each other’s clothes because we fit into each other’s stuff. It’s just a sister thing,” assured Maddie.

Of course, as teenagers, Maddie and Mackenzie often use social media to gush over their strong bond. During a previous YouTube Q&A with fans, Maddie told her followers what physical attributes she admires most about her little sis.

“I would definitely say her lips. I know that’s kind of weird, but she has very juicy and scrumptious lips and a lot of people pay money to get those lips,” the up-and-coming actress expressed. “So she’s just blessed with the best, you know? No, but honestly, I just wish I had Mackenzie’s face just because she’s perfect. I love her to death and I would love to look like her when I’m older.”

How sweet! Maddie and Mackenzie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, who appeared on Dance Moms with her daughters, is also very vocal about how much Maddie and Mackenzie have grown over the years.

“I am so very proud of my girls, what strong young women they have become,” Melissa wrote in a March 2020 Instagram post in honor of International Women’s Day. “The most important thing in my life is them and seeing how they stand up for what they believe and how they support each other and other young women!”

We look forward to watching Mackenzie and Maddie have each other’s backs for years to come! Scroll through the gallery below to see their cutest photos together so far.