Prepare for your day to get way better! Maddie Ziegler took to her Instagram Story to share a new photo of her foster dog, whom she shares with boyfriend Eddie Benjamin, and it’s so cute.

“Lil bean,” the 17-year-old captioned the snap of the adorable pup. It’s clear the Dance Moms alum is obsessed with the sweet dog, and we don’t blame her. She first shared a photo of him on April 7. “Fostering this beautiful baby boy,” Maddie wrote on Instagram at the time. “In love with him.”

Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

Speaking of love, Maddie seems to be head over heels with Eddie. The Sia collaborator first shared a snap with her beau on March 15, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet relationship. “We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” she captioned the snap at the time. Unfortunately, some followers weren’t too pleased with the photo, in which Eddie appeared shirtless cuddling with his lady.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” commented one person. Luckily, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, was there to defend the couple. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” the 51-year-old replied.

Melissa seems to totally approve of her daughter’s relationship with the Australian musician. Aside from clapping back at the follower, the mom of two also made sure to show the pair some love. “Such a beautiful picture!” Melissa commented on the selfie.

It’s clear Melissa is a very affectionate and loving mother. On International Women’s Day, she expressed her adoration for Maddie and her youngest daughter, Mackenzie Ziegler.

“I am so very proud of my girls, what strong young women they have become,” the blonde beauty captioned a selfie with her kids on March 8. “The most important thing in my life is them and seeing how they stand up for what they believe and how they support each other and other young women! Let’s all celebrate all women today and every day.” How sweet!