Yes, mama! Blake Lively looked trendy in a patterned vest and blouse with black trousers during the Michael Kors fashion show on February 12. The actress put together an amazing ensemble while stepping out for New York Fashion Week, and it’s such a vibe. The newly minted mom-of-three has been glowing at her first red carpet appearances a few months after giving birth. News broke that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter in early October, which was reportedly “two months” after she was actually born. Blake may be in full parenting mode, but her style has never been better.

The 32-year-old’s ensemble for the fall/winter fashion show consisted of wide-legged trousers and a black-and-white patterned vest. To add a bit more visual interest, the A-lister layered a black polka dot scarf underneath a white blouse. She completed the look with dangly earrings and bracelets stacked on her wrist.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Blake’s fashion is very put together, but she admitted that her home life is all over the place now that they’re a family of five. “It’s been a bit of a tough adjustment in our house but it’s good,” the Rhythm Section actress admitted during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on January 29. While their oldest girl, 5-year-old James, is extremely “maternal,” Inez, 3, had some trouble warming up to her new little sis.

“My oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, eh, not so much,” Blake added. Despite the apprehension, the Simple Favor actress joked, “We’re thinking of keeping her.”

Blake and Ryan have been attempting to teach Inez the joys of being an older sibling. “I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want!’” Blake explained about a conversation she had with her middle child. “And she goes, ‘Aw, I didn’t love you but now I do.’” Baby steps, right?

When it comes to her marriage, the duo is rock solid and keeps the romance alive with “date nights,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene,” the insider added. It’s the little things.

The Gossip Girl star is absolutely crushing it right now. Keep scrolling to see photos of her latest look!