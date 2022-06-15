Ryan Reynolds and Wife Blake Lively’s Rare Outings: Photos of the Couple on the Red Carpet and More

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have always kept their personal lives very private despite their status as big-time celebrities.

“They’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene,” an insider previously told Life & Style of the duo in August 2021, adding that they prefer going for hikes, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night for their dates.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” another source told Life & Style in December 2019. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

“Blake and Ryan are avid homebodies. Their typical date night is in a restaurant alone or with friends,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2022 about the pair’s ideal date night.

Considering that they’ve been together since 2011, there are surprisingly few photos of Blake and Ryan’s outings together. The couple first met in 2010 while filming The Green Lantern but didn’t pursue a romantic relationship until a year later. They tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2012 and welcomed their first child, daughter James, in December 2014, followed by Inez in September 2016 and Betty in September 2019.

“We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” Ryan said of his romance with the Gossip Girl star on SiriusXM’s Deadpool special in 2016.

The Proposal actor joked about his and Blake’s sex life during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2021 after being asked for an update about the Simple Favor actress and their kids.

“How’s Blake? How are the kids?” the host asked Ryan, to which he replied, “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s — no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal.” The pair chuckled at the exchange, as Jimmy said he “wasn’t going to ask about that.”

“Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” Ryan responded. “I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ rare outings together.