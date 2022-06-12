Date night! Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds held hands during a rare public outing in New York City on Saturday, June 11.

The A-list couple attended “Tribeca Talks” with their good pal Taylor Swift during the Tribeca Film Festival. Blake, 34, and Ryan, 45, were all smiles as they held hands in PDA-packed pictures while outside of the venue.

Unsurprisingly, the Aviation Gin creator and Rhythm Section actress looked stunning during the casual outing. Blake rocked a summery white sundress with a plunging neckline and a stack of stylish necklaces. As for Ryan, he wore jeans and a black button down shirt, and he paired the ensemble with white sneakers.

Blake and Ryan live part-time in the Big Apple, and they absolutely adore the busy city life. “God, I love New York,” the Red Notice actor captioned a video of two people riding a skateboard together outside of his car window via his Instagram Stories on June 11, seemingly while on the way to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Despite being heavy-hitters in Hollywood, Blake and Ryan manage to keep their personal lives with their three daughters, James, Inez and Betty, very private. Fans are always thrilled to get a glimpse into their dynamic since the duo wed in 2012.

Ryan joked about his and Blake’s sex life during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2021 after being asked for an update about the Simple Favor actress and their kids.

“You know, they’re all good. Blake’s … no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” the Deadpool actor responded sardonically about the Betty Buzz creator. Jimmy quickly interjected to assure the audience he “wasn’t going to ask about that.”

“Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” the Canadian actor teased. “I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

It seems like Blake and Ryan and more in love than ever these days. An insider previously told Life & Style that the duo “keeps the romance alive” by spending quality time together on “date nights.”

“Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night,” the insider explained. “They’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Blake and Ryan holding hands at the Tribeca Film Festival!