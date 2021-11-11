Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His ‘Totally Normal’ Sex Life With Blake Lively on ‘The Tonight Show’

TMI? Ryan Reynolds joked about his sex life with wife Blake Lively during a Wednesday, November 10, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“How’s Blake? How are the kids?” Jimmy, 47, asked Ryan, 45, who shares daughters James, Inez and Betty with the former Gossip Girl star, 34.

“You know, they’re all good. Blake’s … no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The sex is totally normal,” Ryan responded sardonically. Of course, Jimmy interjected to assure the audience he “wasn’t going to ask about that.”

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

“Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy,” the Dead Pool actor teased. “I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Despite Ryan’s wise cracks, he and Blake, who tied the knot in 2012, are more in love than ever. “They keep the romance alive with date nights!” a source previously told Life & Style. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

Ryan was especially attentive to Blake while she was pregnant with Betty in 2019. “While juggling their busy work schedules with looking after daughters James and Inez can be challenging, Ryan still manages to find the time to organize something special for Blake at least once a week,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style at the time.

“He’ll whip up something simple in the kitchen, like a pasta dish and light candles to create a romantic ambiance while they eat,” the source added. “After dinner, he’ll give her a shoulder or foot massage to help her relax and they’ll snuggle up on the couch and watch a movie.”

Although Blake and Ryan typically keep a low profile, the pair did step out together for the premiere of Free Guy in August. The A Simple Favor actress stunned in a sexy cut-out dress designed by Prabal Gurung, while the Vancouver, Canada, native looked handsome in a Brunello Cucinelli suit.