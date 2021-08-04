Another day, another reason to obsess over Blake Lively. The former Gossip Girl actress stunned in a sexy cut-out dress by designer Prabal Gurung at the Free Guy movie premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 3.

Blake, 33, was joined by husband Ryan Reynolds, who plays Guy in the upcoming comedy film. While Ryan, 44, looked handsome as ever in a Brunello Cucinelli suit, his wife truly stole the show in her sparkly ensemble. The cut-outs in Blake’s gown showcased the starlet’s toned stomach, back and highlighted her braless cleavage.

As for the California native’s hair, Blake opted for a sleek, braided ponytail with diamond necklaces weaved through it. “Diamond pony … that’s also my new stage name,” the CW alum hilariously captioned a selfie via Instagram Stories.

Ryan, being the funnyman he is, also joked around on Instagram about their night out. “What a huge night for Free Guy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her,” the Vancouver, Canada, native captioned a red carpet photo of the pair.

Of course, Ryan and Blake went Instagram official ages ago! The A-list lovebirds, who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 22 months, actually celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first date on July 31.

“10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes,” Blake captioned a smiling picture of the couple. “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more,” she added in a separate Story, tagging O Ya restaurant in Boston.

Since the beginning, Ryan and Blake’s romance has been a whirlwind. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” the Deadpool actor recalled during a July episode of the “SmartLess” podcast hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes.

“We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me,” Ryan laughed. “A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did. We’ve been together almost 10 years. That’s like 45 years in Hollywood terms.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy movie premiere.