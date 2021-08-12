Now that’s how you promote a movie! Blake Lively posed in a thong bikini in support of husband Ryan Reynolds‘ new film, Free Guy. “Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed,” the former Gossip Girl star wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 12.

In the photo, a poolside Blake, 33, had her back turned to the camera while showing off her, er, assets. The mother of three, who shares daughters James, Inez and Betty with the Deadpool actor, 44, looked toned and tan in a printed white two-piece. Blake also added an animated sticker of Ryan for good measure.

Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram

Over the years, the A Simple Favor actress has been incredibly open about her postpartum health and fitness journey. “No one had samples that fit me after giving birth and so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing,” Blake wrote via Instagram Stories in February.

“That body gave me a baby and was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle, but instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect,” she continued. “We all can ask for better from the brands we love.”

Unsurprisingly, Blake’s message resonated with a lot of mothers, including Sophie Turner. “Yes @blakelively, one more time for the people in the back!!!” the Game of Thrones alum, who shares daughter Willa with husband Joe Jonas, posted to her Instagram Story with several clapping emojis.

Blake’s message was hardly the first time she’s addressed the expectations put on women to lose weight after giving birth. “I think a woman’s body after having a baby is pretty amazing,” she declared in a 2016 interview with Sunrise in Australia. “You don’t have to have be Victoria’s Secret–ready right away. You’ve just done this incredible miracle that life has to offer.”

Blake also noted that the “celebration” of women “bouncing back” after pregnancy creates “unfair” pressure.