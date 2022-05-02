No one does the Met Gala like Blake Lively does, and that’s a fact! The Gossip Girl star made her debut at the star-studded event in 2008 — and has been slaying the red carpet ever since.

At the 2022 Met Gala, Blake was listed as an honorary cochair alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The theme was set to be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with a dress code of “Glided Glamour.” With her self-styled red carpet looks and status as a fashion icon among Hollywood’s elite, it’s no surprise that the actress was bestowed with the cochair honor.

Before the 2018 Met Gala, Blake teamed up with Vogue and gave the magazine a behind-the-scenes look at how she got ready for the event. Aside from hair and makeup, her routine included a party bus, which drove her to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts. “It’s fun with the neon lights and stuff,” she said in the video.

Fans will remember that the 2018 dress was Blake’s giant red and gold custom Versace gown. “We took inspiration from Italian religious paintings, and that’s the color palette that we worked from,” her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, explained to Vogue at the time. “We kept everything very romantic with a little gold — there’s 24-karat gold on her eyelids.”

Blake quipped, “I only allow real gold.”

That same year, the A Simple Favor actress had a few secrets hidden within her dress. “Take your family to work day,” she shared via Instagram at the time, alongside the photo of a beaded clutch that featured the letters “BJIR” and “Reynolds.”

When it comes to leaving her and Ryan’s three kids — James, Inez and Betty — for a night out on the town, Blake has no problems telling them goodnight. Especially, for major events.

“I could put my kids to bed and then secretly sneak out and go have a whole alternative life,” she joked to E! News in February 2022 during New York Fashion Week. “I like not wearing pajamas. Anything is a level up from that.”

We have a feeling that, from here on out, her Met Gala looks won’t look like pajamas! Scroll through the gallery to see all of Blake’s Met Gala looks over the years.