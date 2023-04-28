Blake Lively has been a style icon at the Met Gala for years and fans always anticipate seeing what incredible outfit she walks the steps in. Keep reading to find out if she’ll be attending in 2023.

Is Blake Lively Going to the 2023 Met Gala?

The Shallows star revealed that she’s taking a pass on attending one year after she served as a cochair for the gala. “I will be watching on my couch on Monday,” Blake told reporters at the April 27 reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship New York City store.

While she didn’t give a specific reason, Blake and husband, Ryan Reynolds, just welcomed baby No. 4 in January. With an infant and three other young daughters at home, it’s no wonder the actress has a hectic life at the moment.

Blake has been known to plan her Met Gala outfits months in advance and it was likely that she was still pregnant at the time she would have started formulating a 2023 Met Gala look.

She revealed her pregnancy by showing off her bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on September 15, 2022. While Blake and Ryan didn’t give the exact date of birth for their latest arrival — or the name and sex — the A Simple Favor star was heavily pregnant in 2022 Christmas photos, but revealed she was no longer with child and back ​in slim fitting jeans in a Super Bowl Sunday Instagram post on February 12.

Has Blake Lively Attended Any Red Carpets Since Giving Birth?

The Gossip Girl alum made her first public outing for Barnard College’s Annual Gala in New York on April 24. She looked stunning in a strapless Carolina Herrera floral midi dress. For the Tiffany event, Blake chose a plunging brown leather dress by Brandon Maxwell.

How Many Times Has Blake Lively Attended the Met Gala?

Blake has made 10 appearances at the gala starting in 2008, when she wore an elegant if underwhelming black Ralph Lauren strapless gown with a feathered bottom. Over the years, the Age of Adeline actress became known for her super stylish ensembles and was highly sought after by design houses to wear their custom pieces, donning dresses from Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Burberry and Chanel, but her most impressive and memorable collaborations have come in gowns from Atelier Versace, which she wore in 2009, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

In 2022 when cochairing the event, Blake wore a strapless, figure-hugging Atelier Versace gown made up of crystals, metallic elements and foil. The look included a huge blush bronze bow and train, but when untied, it showed a dramatic aqua color underneath with an extra-long train that stretched the length of the Met stairs. It instantly became one of the gala’s most talked about and iconic dresses.