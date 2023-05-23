Ariana Proves She's 'Born F--king Cool' While Moving Out of Home With Tom

As Vanderpump Rules fans know, Ariana Madix was “born f–king cool,” and her sweatshirt proves it! The Bravo star donned merch featuring her iconic catchphrase while moving out of the California home she shared with ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval.

The Florida native, 37, was photographed moving boxes out of the house in Valley Village, California, on Monday, May 22, and even shared a snippet of her move on social media.

“Ready to dip out,” Ariana wrote via Instagram Stories, while showing off the moving boxes outside of their home. The Fancy AF Cocktails author was all smiles as she completed the move in various comfy looks throughout the day. In some photos, she wore a navy blue sweatshirt while moving boxes that read “documents” and “finances.” Later, Ariana opted for the white “born f–king cool” sweatshirt as she appeared to lock the front door and get into her car.

The Bravolebrity’s apparent move out of her home comes months after it she and Tom, 40, had split because of his months-long affair with fellow VPR star Raquel Leviss, Life & Style confirmed on March 3. Despite their split, the former flames continued to live under the same roof. However, Ariana revealed that she and Tom no longer had face-to-face contact, using “go-betweens” to communicate.

“My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on,” she admitted while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on May 17.

The duo lived in the California home for years before their split.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” a source told Life & Style exclusively amid the cheating scandal, which has since been dubbed Sandoval by fans. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

The insider added, “Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”

