Tom Sandoval Makes Rare Los Angeles Outing Amid Scandoval Drama: Photos

Stepping out and repping his business! Tom Sandoval made a rare outing in a TomTom hat amid the ongoing Scandoval drama.

The Vandepump Rules star was photographed getting gas in Los Angeles on Friday, May 19, just days after the Bravo show’s season 10 finale aired. Tom, 40, wore a gray shirt and black pants while filling up his car and talking on the phone. He appeared to be looking around as he stood outside.

The restaurant owner has been receiving major backlash online following the VPR finale, which premiered on May 17. During the episode, Tom’s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed to the rest of his cast members by his ex-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

“Tom Sandoval is living proof that every lying cheating scumbag says the exact same f–king thing when they get caught. It blows my mind,” one Twitter user claimed. Another added, “Tom Sandoval is a loser.”

During one particularly emotional scene in the finale, Tom and Ariana, 37, had a face-to-face discussion about his infidelities.

“Don’t you dare talk to me about a deep connection. I can’t believe you,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author told her ex-boyfriend. “I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You are worth nothing and I want you feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had split because of his ongoing affair with Raquel, 28.

“After guys’ night [in August 2022], nothing happened then. But the next day, Raquel and I went to The Abbey and we were taking some shots and we just kissed. I felt something in that moment that I hadn’t felt in a very long time,” Tom said during the finale, clarifying the timeline of his and Raquel’s illicit relationship. “After that night, nothing happened until Life Is Beautiful [in September 2022]. Ariana never asked. All she would have to do was follow me and see that [I was lying about where I was going].”

