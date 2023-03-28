Weighing in. Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke shared their reactions to Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal while exclusively talking to Life & Style at the iHeart Radio Awards on Monday, March 27.

“We were in bed that first weekend,” Lindsay, 36, told Life & Style about learning about the affair. “We would wake up on Saturday and Sunday and just like it was everywhere.”

Carl, 38, added that Lindsay “pulled out our Instagram and she scrolled for literally like 15 seconds and was all Sandoval.”

He then noted that the entire situation is “crazy.”

The drama began when Tom, 39, and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Maddix broke up on March 3, Life & Style confirmed ​at the time.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana, 37, told Life & Style.

Two days after news of the affair broke, Tom issued a statement asking fans to leave his “friends and famous out of this situation.” The Bravo star added that the situation was “a very personal thing.”

He then released another apology directed at Ariana on March 8, in which he called himself “selfish” and admitted he felt “really horrible” about cheating on his longtime love.

“I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people,” the TomTom owner wrote via Instagram. “I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have and always will.”

Raquel, 28, also issued her own apology on March 8. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” the reality star said in a statement via Instagram. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

She explained that she had been “reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

Lindsay and Carl also teased their upcoming wedding while speaking to Life & Style. The couple became engaged in August 2022 after less than one year of dating.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“We know that they wanna televise that,” Lindsay said about their upcoming nuptials. “We don’t know how they’re gonna package it up and put it on TV, but we know that the cameras will be there”

The lovebirds also discussed which of their Summer House costars will be included on the guest list.

“I think that’s gonna depend on who we feel supports our relationship, our marriage, us being together,” the publicist continued, acknowledging that their whirlwind romance has been a point of contention during season 7. “Ultimately, it’s a simple formula, you know. Like, you don’t come to the wedding if you don’t support us.”