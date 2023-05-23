Where does Tom Sandoval‘s love life stand now? The Vanderpump Rules star appears to be moving on following his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix and subsequent affair with Raquel Leviss.

Is Tom Sandoval Single?

The VPR star has not publicly disclosed his relationship status. However, eagle-eyed fans have started to speculate that the TomTom cofounder is romantically involved with an influencer from Texas named Karlee Hale.

Rumors started swirling after it appeared that Tom was spotted with the internet personality various times, according to social media users who spotted them and shared the apparent news online. One TikTok user claimed to have seen them at a bar in Austin, Texas in mid-May 2023, sharing a photo of a man wearing sunglasses, which appeared to be Tom. At one point in the now-viral video, the Bravo star was sitting with a “mystery woman,” whom The Sun has since reported is Karlee.

However, it was also reported in May 2023, that the restauranteur is nothing more than friends with Karlee, according to a statement from Tom’s rep, which was obtained by TMZ.

Reps for Tom did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Did Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up?

Tom and Ariana split following their nine-year relationship after it was revealed that he had been cheating with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel, Life & Style confirmed on March 3.

Is Tom Sandoval Dating Raquel Leviss?

Weeks after news of the affair first broke, Raquel made it clear that she and Tom were “taking a break” while chatting with TMZ in March 2023.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she said of their relationship. “We’re just trying to get through these next steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything.”

In May 2023, multiple outlets reported that Tom and Raquel had called things off. “Raquel dipped out,” a source told Page Six ahead of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale. “Sandoval is not the one for her.”

However, Ariana did not buy the reported breakup between her ex and the former pageant queen.

“I don’t buy that at all,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen the same day. “She was sending letters to my house like four days ago, but it was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting.”