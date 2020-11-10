Despite calling it quits in September, Savannah Chrisley and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles are on great terms. “We talk every day,” the Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively tells Life & Style. “There’s no hatred between us.”

Savannah, 23, and Nic, 26, began dating in November 2017. By December of the following year, the pair got engaged. “We’re both extremely ambitious and we have, you know, the world at our fingertips,” says the Georgia native. “So, we’re both like … we get along, we talk and we’re both just very career-focused right now and working on ourselves personally.”

As for a reconciliation, the reality TV personality is taking each day as it comes. “Nothing in life is ever permanent, you just never know what can happen,” Savannah, whose SASSY By Savannah cosmetics line drops on Thursday, November 12, muses. “We have the rest of our lives to figure things out. If we ended up back together, great. If not, then God had a different purpose for us. We’re just taking our time and doing it on our time and no one else’s.”

Shutterstock

Ultimately, the former flames “still have love” for each other. “It’s just … we’re both so different and it’s about trying to figure out those differences,” Todd Chrisley‘s daughter explains. “I’m a young woman trying to find my place in the world and I just want to use my voice. I want my voice to be heard. That’s really what I’m focusing on right now — and Nic’s focusing on his career.”

Of course, Savannah’s loved ones, including brother Chase Chrisley, whose new line of candles drops in December, are more than supportive of the couple’s decision. “Nic has been a part of our family for three years,” she assures. “There’s none of this, ‘Well, you can’t speak to Nic now that we’re not together,’ I feel like all of that is childish. If you’re going to be an adult and having an adult relationship, then if it ends, you need to handle it like an adult.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns to USA with new episodes on Thursday, November 12, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!