In March 2014, the world was introduced to Todd Chrisley and his seemingly picture-perfect family on Chrisley Knows Best. Eight seasons later, and the USA Network reality series is one of the most beloved programs on TV today. If you’ve been a fan since day one, then there’s a good chance Todd’s memorable one-liners are your favorite aspect of the show. However, they may not be as authentic as viewers think!

“Todd uses a team of comedy writers for his show, and has been using them to write dialogue for several seasons,” a source revealed to Radar Online in June 2017. “More than half of the dialogue on the show is scripted and a large majority of the scenes are reshot when they are not as funny as he wants them to be.”

Prior to any serious speculation that Chrisley Knows Best might be scripted, Todd explained that his mannerisms, sayings and sense of humor come from where he was raised. “I am a son of the South,” the Georgia native told Southern Living in a July 2015 interview.

“I’ve had so many people say to me over the course of my life in rearing my children, ‘You guys do things differently in the South. You’re a little slower,’ he recalled. “And I say, ‘We are a little slower. And we take the time to tell our children why we’re going to smack their ass.'”

Todd went on to note that the overall message of Chrisley Knows Best is to deliver “a glance at a real family with real issues that deal with problems with patience, love and understanding.” Ultimately, even if the dialogue does get a little help from Hollywood, fans don’t seem to mind one bit! According to multiple outlets, Chrisley Knows Best ranks No. 1 among all cable unscripted entertainment series in VOD (video on demand).

As of 2020, the show is going on its ninth season with new episodes returning to the network in November. Todd, his wife, Julie, his children Chase, Savannah and Grayson and, of course, his mother, Nanny Faye, are truly more entertaining than ever.

