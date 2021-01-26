On the outs. Julie Chrisley admitted she and husband Todd Chrisley “don’t have any correspondence” with estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley amid their ongoing feud.

“I wish her well, and you know, that’s it,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 48, who legally adopted Lindsie when she was 18, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 26.

Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

Lindsie, 31, who is the daughter of Todd and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, has been at odds with her dad, 51, for a long time. In August 2019, the podcast host filed a police report claiming the real estate mogul and her half-brother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her.” Although Todd and his son denied her allegations, her lawyer said at the time, “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family.”

In retaliation, Todd claimed on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that Lindsie had extramarital affairs with Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes and Josh Murray during her off-and-on marriage to husband Will Campbell. The Growing Up Chrisley star also alleged his eldest daughter leaked information about his finances to an investigator amid their tax evasion case. Todd and Julie were cleared of Georgia state-level charges in October 2019 but still face federal charges. They have pleaded not guilty.

The tension between Todd and Lindsie began when she secretly married Will, 31, in January 2012 behind her family’s back. Todd very publicly talked about his disappointment and noted his son-in-law did not ask for his permission to marry his daughter.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well. I don’t’ think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start,” Todd explained to E! News about Lindsie and Will’s marriage at the time. “You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened.”

Lindsie and her husband welcome son Jackson in 2013. The reality star filed for divorce in 2016, but the couple reconciled in 2018 and are still together.

Although the Instagram influencer and her famous family aren’t talking at the moment, they’ve still had some public awkwardness. The mom of one called out Todd and Julie for snubbing her on National Daughter’s Day while recognizing Savannah Chrisley in their heartfelt Instagram posts in October 2020.

“There were posts that my dad and Julie made on their Instagrams that were like saying happy National Daughter’s Day to Savannah or something like that,” Lindsie said, while noting “the same thing happened” last year, during the October 1 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with cohost Kailyn Lowry.

“I feel like two sides of it, right? So, I feel like if you’re going to do it to be petty, then you shouldn’t just post it at all because then you’re just like showing your cards,” she continued before alluding to her famous parents’ “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “Also, if you’re going to do it, make sure you’re doing it from a genuine place. If you just don’t consider me your daughter, don’t go on your podcast and be like, ‘Oh, I still love her. I still this, I still that,’ but then your actions aren’t consistent with what you say.”

It looks like this drama is far from over!