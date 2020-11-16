Lindsie Chrisley Says She Lives a 'Normal’ Life Compared to Famous Family

Looking ahead! Former Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley says she lives a “normal lifestyle” compared to her famous father and adopted mom, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and her reality siblings.

During an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, November 15, a fan asked Lindsie, 31, “Why are you so humble compared to your family?”

Courtesy Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host has been estranged from her entire family for over a year and admitted she stays out of their lives.

“I don’t know what they do, so I can’t speak to this. I can only speak for myself,” she began her written response. “I live a very ‘normal’ lifestyle to most people’s standards. We are normal human beings like everyone else. I’m cleaning laundry, a kitchen, toilets, etc. today like most of y’all.”

Lindsie and her older brother, Kyle, are both from the real estate mogul’s first marriage to a woman named Teresa Terry. Todd also has kids Chase, Savannah and Grayson with Julie, whom he married in 1996.



The mom of one, who welcomed son Jackson in 2012 with off-and-on husband Will Campbell, may not speak to her family at the moment, but that doesn’t mean the drama between them doesn’t sting.

Lindsie’s relationship with Todd has been strained since she secretly married her husband in 2012 behind her family’s back. The family patriarch very publicly talked about his disappointment, especially because Will did not ask for his permission. The couple separated a few years later but ultimately worked out their problems and reconciled their relationship. However, things never recovered between Lindsie and her father.



Nina Prommer/EPA/Shutterstock

The blonde beauty called out Todd and Julie for snubbing her on National Daughter’s Day for the second year in a row during the October 1 episode of her podcast with Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry.

“There were posts that my dad and Julie made on their Instagrams that were like saying happy National Daughter’s Day to Savannah or something like that,” Lindsie explained at the time.

The starlet noted she didn’t want to “give too much energy to negative things,” but hypothesized there were “two” possible reasons why the reality parents snubbed her.

“I feel like if you’re going to do it to be petty, then you shouldn’t just post it at all because then you’re just like showing your cards,” Lindsie continued before alluding to Todd and Julie’s “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “Also, if you’re going to do it, make sure you’re doing it from a genuine place. If you just don’t consider me your daughter, don’t go on your podcast and be like, ‘Oh, I still love her. I still this, I still that,’ but then your actions aren’t consistent with what you say.”

It looks like Lindsie is focusing on her own life these days!