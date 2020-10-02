Shady! Lindsie Chrisley called out dad Todd and adopted mom Julie for snubbing her on National Daughter’s Day while recognizing Savannah in heartfelt posts on Instagram.

“There were posts that my dad and Julie made on their Instagrams that were like saying happy National Daughter’s Day to Savannah or something like that,” the former Chrisley Knows Best star, 31, explained on the October 1 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with cohost Kailyn Lowry. The reality mom also noted “the same thing happened” last year, but it was still disheartening.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I feel like two sides of it, right? So, I feel like if you’re going to do it to be petty, then you shouldn’t just post it at all because then you’re just like showing your cards,” Lindsie continued before alluding to her famous parents’ “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “Also, if you’re going to do it, make sure you’re doing it from a genuine place. If you just don’t consider me your daughter, don’t go on your podcast and be like, ‘Oh, I still love her. I still this, I still that,’ but then your actions aren’t consistent with what you say.”

The Teen Mom alum agreed, “Your actions and what you say have to match,” to which Lindsie said Todd, 51, and Julie’s “just don’t.”

“I just don’t want to give too much energy to negative things,” the mom of one noted before thanking fans for their support. “I just want to reserve my energy for other things that I have going on, and I’ll just kind of leave it at that. That can be emotionally exhausting already … so I appreciate all the messages everyone sent me.”

Todd only mentioned Savannah, 23, in his National Daughter’s Day post on September 25. “Happy Daughter’s Day to the kindest, sweetest, most compassionate human,” the real estate mogul gushed. “God blessed us by allowing @savannahchrisley to be our daughter.”

Meanwhile, Julie, 47, recognized her beauty queen daughter and Chloe Chrisley, the daughter of Todd’s oldest son, Kyle, whom they now care for. “She is kind … she is intelligent … she is far wiser than her years! I am so proud to call you both my daughter! I love you @savannahchrisley and Chloe Chrisley,” Julie wrote. Surprisingly, the South Carolina native’s IG bio photo is still a snapshot of her with Savannah and Lindsie.

Although Julie legally adopted Lindsie when she was 18, the influencer’s relationship with her parents has been strained for years. In January 2012, she eloped with off-and-on husband Will Campbell behind her family’s back, and their surprise marriage deeply upset Todd.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well. I don’t’ think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start,” Todd explained to E! News at the time.

Needless to say, the tension in this family doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.