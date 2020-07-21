Doing well! Lindsie Chrisley amassed a hefty net worth, despite leaving father Todd Chrisley’s reality show Chrisley Knows Best after season 5. See how the blogger and podcast host makes money below.

Lindsie’s net worth sits approximately somewhere between $1.5 and $2 million, according to wealthypersons.com and Gossip Gist.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When the Georgia native left the USA show in 2014, she had a strong fan following. This helped her launch her “Coffee Convos” podcast with Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry. Lindsie, who has over 500,000 social media followers, is also represented by Sunshine Influencers, which has secured her partnership deals with Zevo Insect, Function of Beauty, Bondi Boost and more.

Lindsie is the oldest child of Todd. The real-estate mogul and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, also share his estranged son, Kyle. The reality dad’s youngest kids, Savannah, Chase and Grayson, are from his current marriage to wife Julie.

Despite Julie legally adopting Lindsie when she was 18, the reality starlet admitted she felt like an “outcast” in her family during an episode of Coffee Convos.

One piece of tension was because the podcast host eloped with her boyfriend, Will Campbell, in January 2012 behind her family’s back. Their surprise marriage definitely rubbed Todd the wrong way, especially considering Will did not ask for his permission.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well. I don’t’ think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start,” Todd explained to E! News at the time. “You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened.”

Lindsie and Will hit a rough patch after welcoming their son, Jackson. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, according to People, but reconciled in January 2018. They are now together and appear to be happier than ever.

However, their rocky relationship is rumored to be what made Lindsie walk away from Chrisley Knows Best because she didn’t want to air her relationship drama on-screen.

“Todd used Lindsie’s heartache for a storyline, and he did not care either way how she felt about it,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “He did what he wanted to do, and in the end it ruined his relationship with his daughter.”

Around the time Lindsie left the show, production moved from Atlanta to Nashville. Considering the starlet still lives in Georgia, it could have been simple filming logistics that ended her run.

Either way, Lindsie has done very well for herself!