Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley revealed he doesn’t think “it’s safe” to communicate with estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley amid their tensions.

“She’s our daughter, and I will tell you that the anger was there for a long time,” the reality TV dad, 52, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 10, about his eldest child, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry. “Revenge and anger belongs to the devil, so I walked with the devil. I danced with the devil there for a minute.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Todd noted Lindsie had sent him a “text message” weeks prior, seemingly to let him know she and husband Will Campbell split again, but the real estate mogul isn’t taking any chances.

“I turned that over to our attorneys because we don’t feel that it’s safe to communicate,” he explained.

On July 28, Lindsie announced she and Will “mutually decided” to “end [their] marriage” after nine years together. The pair secretly wed unbeknownst to their families in January 2012, which very much upset her father.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s marriage to her husband got rocky after they welcomed their son, Jackson, in 2013. Three years later, in 2016, Lindsie filed for divorce.

Things between the influencer, Todd and the rest of her family got even rockier during this interim in her marriage. In August 2019, the Georgia native filed a police report claiming her dad and brother Chase Chrisley were trying to blackmail her by threatening to “release a sex tape” involving her and Bachelor Nation alums Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

Todd called Lindsie’s accusations “a complete lie” in a statement to E! News at the time. Later that year, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department closed the investigation into Lindsie’s accusations “because the incident did not occur in their jurisdiction,” Howard Baker, a spokesman for the department, told Tennessean.

The According to Chrisley star double-downed on his claims and denied to ET that he tried to extort his daughter. “That was used to gain social media followers,” Todd said.

Lindsie and Will eventually reconciled in early 2018 and gave their marriage a second chance before going their separate ways for good in July.

“We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we’re so grateful for our time together,” the “Southern Tea” podcast host wrote via Instagram while announcing their split in July. “We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”