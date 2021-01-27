Over it? Lindsie Chrisley shared a cryptic message on Tuesday, January 26, after Julie Chrisley said she and husband Todd Chrisley don’t talk to his eldest daughter.

“One of the hardest decisions made in life is to choose which bridge to burn [and] which bridge to cross,” Lindsie, 31, tweeted.

Earlier that day, Julie, 48, who adopted the podcast host when she was 18, admitted the famous family doesn’t “have any correspondence” with Lindsie amid their ongoing feud. “I wish her well, and you know, that’s it,” the Chrisley Knows Best star told Us Weekly.

Although Lindsie did not directly respond to her adopted mother’s quotes, her tweet seemed extremely pointed. She also posted a meme on her Instagram Story that said, “Me checking my watch to confirm I have no time for your nonsense,” along with a photo of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, looking at her wrist.

The Instagram influencer is the daughter of Todd, 51, and his first wife, Teresa Terry, and she has been at odds with her famous father for years.

Their feud came to a head in August 2019 after Lindsie filed a police report claiming the real estate mogul and her half-brother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her.”

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family,” her lawyer said at the time, despite Todd and Chase, 24, denying the accusations.

The reality TV dad addressed the situation on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, and he claimed Lindsie had extramarital affairs with former Bachelorette contestants Robby Hayes and Josh Murray while she was still legally married to husband Will Campbell. Lindsie filed for divorce from her spouse in 2016, but the couple reconciled in 2018 and are still together. They share one son named Jackson.

Todd also accused Lindsie of leaking information about his finances to an investigator amid the tax evasion case. In October 2019, the dad of five and his wife were cleared of Georgia-state level charges but still face federal charges, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The strain in Todd and Lindsie’s relationship began when she secretly eloped with Will in January 2012 and got married behind her family’s back. The Growing Up Chrisley star was not shy when it came to talking about his disappointment.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well. I don’t’ think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start,” he explained to E! News about Lindsie and Will’s marriage at the time. “You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened.”

It looks like Lindsie is moving on from her family!