Don’t Mess With Todd Chrisley! See the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star’s Best Clapbacks

Don’t mess with Todd Chrisley! The Chrisley Knows Best star is never afraid to clap back at rude comments or people who criticize his family on the internet, and fans can’t get enough.

While the reality TV dad has no problem shutting down haters, his kids Chase and Savannah Chrisley have other thoughts on the matter. “He shouldn’t waste his breath,” Chase admitted to Life & Style in November when asked what he thinks about Todd’s sharp responses on Instagram and Twitter.

Savannah echoed the sentiments and added that they encourage their famous father to simply let any negativity roll off his back. “We tell him all the time, ‘Don’t let it bother you. If it doesn’t bother us, it shouldn’t bother you,’” the Growing Up Chrisley star said. “But he is that kind of dad … he loves his kids more than anything in this world.”

Savannah noted the real estate mogul “hates to see people talk badly about him … So, Todd’s going to do it — and you just gotta let him.”

Todd shares Chase, Savannah and youngest son Greyson with wife Julie Chrisley. He also has two older children — estranged daughter Lindsie and son Kyle — from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry.

The Georgia native’s internet clapbacks are just an extension of the hilarious phrases he uses on their reality show, which began airing in 2014. From sayings like “stupid is contagious” and “class, not ass,” Todd is never afraid to share exactly how he feels.

When asked where his sense of humor comes from, Todd told Southern Living in 2015 it had everything to do with his family roots. “I am a son of the South,” he said at the time.

“I’ve had so many people say to me over the course of my life in rearing my children, ‘You guys do things differently in the South. You’re a little slower,’” the dad of five recalled. “And I say, ‘We are a little slower. And we take the time to tell our children why we’re going to smack their ass.’”

