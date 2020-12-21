Todd Chrisley Claps Back at Fan Who Questions Him and Savannah's 'Work'

Shut down! Todd Chrisley clapped back at a fan questioning him and Savannah Chrisley’s “work” while filming Chrisley Knows Best.

“Just another day of work with this one, [Savannah Chrisley], and blessed to have these memories forever,” the real estate mogul, 51, captioned a sweet selfie with his daughter, 23, on December 19. The two could be seen in black sweatshirts while sitting on a couch together.

“What kinda work?” someone questioned in the comment section to which Todd responded, “The kind you watch each week [on USA Network].”

Needless to say, the reality dad is never afraid to defend himself or his family on social media. Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley exclusively spoke to Life & Style in November about how they feel when Todd claps back at haters.

“He shouldn’t waste his breath,” Chase, 24, admitted to which his sister agreed. “We tell him all the time, ‘Don’t let it bother you. If it doesn’t bother us, it shouldn’t bother you,’” the former beauty queen said. “But he is that kind of dad … he loves his kids more than anything in this world.”

Savannah added, “[Todd] hates to see people talk badly about him … So, [he’s] going to do it, and you just gotta let him.”

The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder was fiercely defended by Todd in September after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles revealed their split following nearly three years together. A troll suggested the former hockey player “dumped” the reality babe on Instagram.

“You have some nerve to come at my daughter but after reviewing your profile, I see where the jealousy comes from,” Todd began. “If jabbing her about Botox is the best you got, then you are weak. I get that you don’t have my DNA, but that’s your mama’s fault for not meeting me before she met your dad.”

Savannah and Nic, 26, got engaged in December 2018. However, the Growing Up Chrisley star explained to Life & Style in July they called off their upcoming nuptials and went back to dating.

In November, Savannah said she and her ex still “talk every day,” and they have “no hatred” between them. “We’re both extremely ambitious and we have, you know, the world at our fingertips,” the Georgia native told Life & Style. “So, we’re both like … we get along, we talk and we’re both just very career-focused right now and working on ourselves personally.”

Todd will always have Savannah’s back!