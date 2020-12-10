Back on? Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles sparked reconciliation rumors with a flirty comment on Instagram.

“Guess who just passed their real estate exam?” Savannah, 23, announced on Tuesday, December 8. “Can’t wait to show y’all what we’re working on and even more excited to help people find their dream homes.”

Courtesy Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

While all of her family and friends rallied to support her, Nic’s comment was especially surprising. “So proud of you, babe! All of the time and hard work was worth it!” the former hockey player, 26, responded. The Nashville resident also works as a realtor.

Obviously, the sweet nickname raised some eyebrows among fans considering the couple announced their split in September after over two years together.

The Growing Up Chrisley star exclusively told Life & Style in November she and Nic “talk every day,” and “there’s no hatred between” them.

At the time, the reality babe explained she and her ex were “working on [themselves] personally.” She added, “We’re both extremely ambitious and we have, you know, the world at our fingertips. So, we’re both like … we get along, we talk and we’re both just very career-focused right now.”

That’s not to say she thought their romance was completely dead. “Nothing in life is ever permanent, you just never know what can happen,” she continued. “We have the rest of our lives to figure things out. If we ended up back together, great. If not, then God had a different purpose for us. We’re just taking our time and doing it on our time and no one else’s.”

Savannah revealed she and Nic ended their engagement in July, while acknowledging they “moved extremely fast.” Although they “paused” wedding planning, the two were still dating and trying to make their relationship work.

“As of now … we’re kind of marching to our own beat,” the Sassy by Savannah creator told Life & Style at the time. “It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.”

However, two months later, the duo decided to “call it quits” romantically. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” Savannah wrote on Instagram.

Time will tell what unfolds between Savannah and Nic!