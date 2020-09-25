Bye, hater! Savannah Chrisley slammed a “negative” follower on Thursday, September 23, over a rude comment about her endometriosis diagnosis after teasing a tell-all video about her struggles with the condition.

“You have endometriosis … not cancer. It affects a lot of women,” a follower responded via Instagram to her emotional video. The Atlanta native, 23, shut down the user’s insensitive response.

“Please get off my page if you’re going to be negative. Women are supposed to lift each other up … and that’s not what you’re doing,” Savannah wrote back. “I’m grateful that it’s not cancer!! But everyone fights their own battles and deals with them differently.”

That’s not to say the reality babe hasn’t had a difficult journey with endometriosis. “The physical, mental and emotional pain I have dealt with has been extremely difficult. So, maybe learn to give a little bit of love and grace,” Savannah concluded her lengthy response.

In the candid video, which drops on September 27, the Growing Up Chrisley star talks openly about her struggles happening behind the scenes, despite her well-filtered social media. “A lot of people look at my life like, ‘This girl’s perfect. She has this, she has that,’ and that’s kind of what I’ve chosen to show people,” Savannah said in the teaser clip. Different shots then show the reality starlet crying over the “challenge” of her condition after living with it for “years.”

“I just didn’t feel like I had a safe place to talk about the vulnerable things in my life,” she continued while noting her page didn’t feel authentic. “Social media can bring you all the way to the top. It can give you the highest of highs, but when it hits a certain way, it can just send you crashing down and making you feel lower than you’ve ever felt before.”

The USA star is not the only celebrity who has been open about struggling with endometriosis. Halsey, Julianne Hough and Amy Schumer have all spoken out about the uncomfortable side effects. In July, Savannah spoke exclusively with Life & Style specifically about gaining weight due to the endometriosis medication she was taking.

“I was on a medication and the highest dose possible for six months, and I gained about 30 pounds within the six months,” she explained. “I mean, it was hard. I would work out like crazy and try to eat right but there was nothing I could do to control it.”

The former beauty pageant contestant is currently in amazing shape, which she credits to the South Beach Diet. “It’s truly helped me get back to where I was and where I feel comfortable,” she added.

It’s great to see the Rampage creative director feeling good in her own skin, especially since she is newly single. Savannah and her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, announced on September 15 they decided to “call it quits” for good. She and the hockey player, 26, got engaged in December 2018 but took a step back from their upcoming nuptials after a year. Savannah told Life & Style they went “back to dating” in July to try and salvage their relationship, but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.

“There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder,” Savannah said via Instagram. “We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

It’s a new chapter for Savannah, and she’s not taking any negativity!