Moving on and into the sun! Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley showed off her bikini body while on vacation with friends on Wednesday, October 7.

“Fun times, [check],” the 23-year-old captioned a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit alongside four of her friends on Instagram. “GREAT friends, [check]. Memories made, [check].”

It’s good to see the reality starlet enjoying herself nearly one month after her split from her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles. The blonde beauty revealed the demise of their engagement on September 15.

“You’ve all been wondering … so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now … but sadly it’s not,” Savannah wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

The TV personality noted that the three years she dated the ice hockey player, 26, “have been some of the best” of her life. However, she added that “God has a far greater purpose” for her in the future. “I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it,” she concluded her statement. “Now please be kind with this news that I am sharing.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the athlete started dating in November 2017 after meeting via Instagram. They got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018 but waited until April 2019 before sharing the special news with fans. In June 2020, the couple shocked fans by announcing they planned on postponing their wedding.

After the announcement, the Georgia native revealed the pair were “just back to dating” and that their “very unique” relationship works for them. “We’re kind of marching to our own beat,” the Instagram influencer exclusively told Life & Style in July. “It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.”

It seems the reality star is enjoying her life after engagement!