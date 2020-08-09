There she is! Sofia Richie was spotted showing off her incredible bikini body while enjoying a beach day with friends in Malibu on August 8.

The up-and-coming actress, 21, could be seen rocking a white bikini top and a sarong coverup in some photos, while in others she seemingly shed her makeshift skirt and opted for a pair of jeans worn open. Sofia was all smiles as she walked the beach with three of her friends, each with a summery drink in hand.

It’s good to see the starlet taking time for her friendships amid a rocky few months with off-again, on-again boyfriend Scott Disick. The pair briefly called it quits in late May, just a month after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular checked into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional trauma related to the sudden deaths of his parents. Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away months later in 2014.

The Talentless founder spent less than a week in treatment before returning to Los Angeles after photos of himself at the facility surfaced online. In mid-July, the pair decided to “[give] love another shot,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

However, the couple “are taking baby steps and spending time together and seeing where it goes.” Ultimately, Scott and Sofia “don’t care what anyone thinks” about their relationship, a second source told Life & Style. “That means friends, family, exes and their fans.”

It seems it was an easier decision than most would think for the former flames to get back together, as they didn’t have “an ugly breakup,” the source added. “There’s no animosity or hard feelings between them.”

“While they kept in touch and remained on friendly terms during the split, they missed being around each other,” the insider noted. “It’s one of those ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder situations.’” Most recently, Sofia was spotted rocking a face mask made by Scott’s clothing brand — so it seems her heart has certainly grown fond once again.

