Repping her man? Sofia Richie gave off-again, on-again boyfriend Scott Disick a subtle shout-out in her Instagram Story! The up-and-coming actress, 21, posted a glammed-up selfie while wearing a face mask from the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s clothing brand, Talentless, on Wednesday, August 5.

Sofia and Scott, 37, have had a rocky few months since briefly calling it quits in May. However, the A-list couple is “giving love another shot,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re keeping it on the down-low and are still figuring things out before making it official.”

Prior to Sofia and Scott’s split, the Flip It Like Disick producer entered a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to his parents’ deaths. Scott’s mom, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away months later.

The California native stayed in treatment for less than a week before returning to Los Angeles. Since then, Scott is still “working on himself,” the insider noted, adding he and Sofia “are taking baby steps and spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

Given the nature of Scott and Sofia’s relationship, some of their loved ones are hesitant to support their reconciliation, but they “don’t care what anyone thinks,” an additional source told Life & Style. “That means friends, family, exes and their fans.”

In the past, Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, expressed his concerns over his daughter’s love life. In fact, the “Stuck on You” artist, 71, thinks Sofia is “better off” without Scott, a third source told Life & Style in June. “Lionel was never a huge fan of Scott.”

Ultimately, the Grammy winner just wants what’s best for Sofia. “He’s warned her not to get back with him but at the same time isn’t forcing his opinion on her,” the insider continued. “Sofia is still so young and has her whole life ahead of her, and Lionel doesn’t want to see her settling down with the wrong guy.”

Now that Scott has won back Sofia’s affections, here’s hoping he can do the same with Lionel’s approval!

