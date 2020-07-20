Tuning out the noise. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie “don’t care what anyone thinks” about their off-again, on-again relationship, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “That means friends, family, exes and their fans.”

The Talentless founder, 37, and the 21-year-old model are giving things another shot less than two months after their split in May. “Sofia isn’t bothering to explain her actions to anyone,” adds the insider. “They didn’t have an ugly breakup. There’s no animosity or hard feelings between them.”

According to a previous source, being apart gave Scott and Sofia time to reflect. “While they kept in touch and remained on friendly terms during the split, they missed being around each other. It’s one of those ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder situations.’”

Initially, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the up-and-coming actress had no intention of calling it quits for good. Following Scott’s brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility, he and Sofia decided to take a break, Life & Style confirmed on May 21.

Sofia “tried to be there” for Scott, an additional source told Life & Style at the time. “At the end of the day, he can only help himself. She’s hoping that taking a break will be the wake-up call he needs.”

Scott entered treatment for less than a week to deal with emotional trauma related to the deaths of his parents. The Flip It Like Disick producer’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later.

“It was a one-two punch, one right after the other. He put on a tough-guy facade, he set his feelings aside and never fully coped with the emotions surrounding this major loss,” the insider explained. “That’s why he’s still struggling with it.”

During Scott and Sofia’s brief separation, he and ex Kourtney Kardashian spent a lot of time together with their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

For Sofia’s part, she spent time with her own family — including dad Lionel Richie and mom Diane Alexander — as well as some friends. She and Scott ultimately reunited on the 4th of July and have seemingly been spending time together ever since.

“They don’t want to jump into a full-blown relationship or anything like that,” the previous source said. “They’re taking baby steps and are spending time together and seeing where it goes.”

