A new chapter. Chase Chrisley is “single” following his split from ex-girlfriend Emmy Medders, the Growing Up Chrisley star exclusively tells Life & Style. “We just thought it would be healthier and better for both of us.”

“I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up,” the Georgia native, 25, says about the pair going their “separate ways” while promoting the new seasons of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, which premiere on Thursday, August 12.

Chase adds that Emmy is an “amazing woman” and “great person” while wishing her “nothing but the best” moving forward. That being said, the reality star admits they’ve played “ping-pong” a bit in their relationship and “you never know” what the future holds.

At the moment, the Chase Chrisley Collection founder is “looking” for a potential new mate but enjoying his alone time. “I’ve never had so much peace hanging out by myself,” he says.

Chase and Emmy went Instagram official in July 2020. “I met her a couple of years ago, but I think that I just had some growing up to do,” the USA star told Life & Style at the time.

Although he said they were “taking things slow” amid engagement rumors months later, the blonde beauty definitely had the approval of family patriarch Todd Chrisley. The real estate mogul, 52, gushed to Life & Style in August 2020 that he was “grateful” his son met such a wonderful person.

“Chase has had s—t for luck when it comes to picking people to date, and I’ve made no bones about the people he dates,” Todd said at the time. “God answered that prayer with Emmy. She is a good, decent, honorable, honest, all-American sweetheart and her family is just literally salt of the Earth. You do not get any better than her family.”

Chrisley Knows Best season 9 and Growing Up Chrisley season 3 premiere on USA Network on Thursday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.