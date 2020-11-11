Exclusive Chase Chrisley Responds to Rumors He and Girlfriend Emmy Medders Are Engaged: ‘That’s Not Happening’

Taking their time! Chase Chrisley and girlfriend Emmy Medders are not getting engaged “right now,” the Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively tells Life & Style following speculation on social media. “As of right now, I’m not pulling the trigger.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star, 24, notes the topic of marriage has “definitely come up” with the blonde beauty, but “that’s not happening right now.” The adorable couple sparked engagement rumors after Chase shared a photo with Emmy, who appeared to be wearing a ring on ~that~ finger. However, the son of Todd Chrisley explains it was her grandmother’s ring.

Courtesy Chase Chrisley/Instagram

Chase and Emmy are simply taking their time to get to know each other. “I think that it’s important for anybody, if you’re in a relationship, to know your partner,” says the Chase Chrisley Collection creator, whose candle line drops in December. “To know their flaws, to know what they’re good at, what they’re not and just to be completely comfortable with yourself and with your partner.”

The reality star adds that there is “no reason to rush into anything” with Emmy, whom he went Instagram official with in July. “I think that once you realize … that you can put up with all of the bad and the good, then maybe you take that step,” he acknowledges.

If the couple did decide to take that step, they have Todd’s approval. The real estate mogul, 51, previously told Life & Style he’s “grateful” his son found such a great girlfriend.

“Chase has had s—t for luck when it comes to picking people to date, and I’ve made no bones about the people he dates,” the reality dad explained. “No one that Chase has ever dated has ever been allowed to come to our home, to sit at his mother’s table or to be around us because I felt like he was worth more than what he was settling for. We were not going to be subjected to his bad choices.”

Courtesy Emmy Medders/Instagram

However, the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast host adores Emmy, who he says made Chase a “better person” during their time together. “She is a good, decent, honorable, honest, all-American sweetheart and her family is just literally salt of the Earth. You do not get any better than her family,” Todd gushed.

It looks like Chase found himself a keeper!

Catch new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network starting on Thursday, November 12, at 10 p.m. EST.