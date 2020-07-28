Turns out, being on a reality TV series pays pretty darn well — and Chase Chrisley‘s net worth is definitely proof. The longtime Chrisley Knows Best personality is worth an estimated $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how Chase makes his money, keep reading!

Chase has been on Chrisley Knows Best since 2014:

Season 1 of Chrisley Knows Best aired in March 2014. At the time, Chase was just 17 years old. As of 2020, the USA Network series is in its eighth season. Unfortunately, season 9 has yet to get the green light. However, given the Chrisley family’s popularity, we have no doubt Chase and the gang will be back and up to their old antics come 2021.

Chase was on a Chrisley Knows Best spinoff:

In 2019, Chase and his sister Savannah Chrisley starred on Growing Up Chrisley. Season 1 aired from April to May, while season 2 aired from August to September that year. The premise of the show was to follow Chase and Savannah during a cross-country trip from Nashville to Los Angeles. Of course, Nanny Faye tagged along for the ride.

Chase has a large social media following:

The South Carolina native boasts over a million followers on Instagram alone. Additionally, he has nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok. As with many young people in Hollywood, a large social media following often leads to brand deals, public appearances and more.

Chase has multiple TV appearances under his belt:

To date, Chase has appeared on The View, WWE Raw, Today, The Real, The Wendy Williams Show, Daily Pop, Home & Family and many more.

When Chase isn’t focused on growing his fame, he’s spending time with girlfriend Emmy Medders. The two became Instagram official in early July and are so cute together. “I met her a couple of years ago, but I think that I just had some growing up to do,” Chase exclusively told Life & Style.

“As far as she and I go, we’re taking things slow. We’re not in a rush to do anything. We’re enjoying each other’s company and learning more about each other and kind of just taking it day by day,” he continued. “I’m definitely not engaged, that’s for sure!”

Well, Chase certainly could afford a ring when the time comes!

