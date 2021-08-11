Back on? Savannah Chrisley and former fiancé Nic Kerdiles “are together” following their 2020 split, the Chrisley Knows Best star exclusively tells Life & Style. “Nic is in my day to day life.”

“The world’s been extremely involved in my life since I was 15 years old, and that’s really hard to try to figure out who you are, what you want out of life, where you belong,” Savannah, 24, explains about why she and Nic, 27, took “a step back” last year.

Courtesy Nic Kerdiles/Instagram

“Nic and I broke up for the first time. Then, when we got back together, I decided that it was best to just keep the world out of it and get on solid, steady ground,” explains the Sassy by Savannah creator.

That being said, Savannah isn’t sure if she’ll ever fully have her romance with Nic in the spotlight again because it adds a “layer of complication and stress.”

All in all, the young couple is “figuring things out,” but fans will get to see the former hockey player on the new season of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, which both premiere on Thursday, August 12.

“He’s a little bit in the show but not too much,” Savannah teases. “What people have to remember is they only see 20-something minutes a week of our life. So you don’t see everything. You don’t see all the hard conversations.”

However, Growing Up Chrisley will show a more serious side to Savannah and Nic’s romance. “You will definitely see some hard conversations between Nic and I and how our relationship got to where it’s at and where we’re at moving forward, which I am excited about because people will just see a whole different layer of things,” Savannah adds.

Savannah admits she’s “career-focused” at the moment with her cosmetics brand, Sassy, and has been using that as a creative “outlet.”

“I have a collection called ‘The Breakup’ that will be coming out in like September or October, which was obviously inspired by Nic and I breaking up,” says the Nashville resident. “I’ve kind of taken those hardships and turned it into something fun.”

In September 2020, Savannah and Nic announced they decided to “call it quits” two months after they called off their wedding. At the time, Savannah told Life & Style, the pair felt like they “moved extremely fast” and wanted to go “back to dating” after the realtor popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2018.

Chrisley Knows Best season 9 and Growing Up Chrisley season 3 premiere on USA Network on Thursday, August 12 at 9:00pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT, respectively.