It’s been an adjustment … for everyone. Todd Chrisley admitted the whole family misses daughter Savannah Chrisley’s on-and-off fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, following their split.

“I miss Nic being around,” a fan commented on the Chrisley Knows Best star’s Instagram on Wednesday, October 7.

Instagram

“We all do,” the real estate mogul, 51, responded in a comment. “God places us all where we are supposed to be.”

Nic, 26, has been part of the reality family for nearly three years. He and the former beauty queen, 23, got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018. In June 2020, they publicly announced they indefinitely postponed their wedding, which was originally scheduled for this past May. Although they called off their nuptials, the young couple still attempted to make their romance work.

Savannah exclusively told Life & Style in July that she and the former hockey player had a “very unique” relationship after they went “back to dating.”

“We’re kind of marching to our own beat,” the Growing Up Chrisley star explained at the time. “It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.”

Courtesy of Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Todd spoke more about what went down between his daughter and her longtime love when they agreed to take a step back in their relationship.

“It was a decision that they made and they came to me directly and said, ‘Daddy stop the planning of this wedding right now. We’ve got some things we’ve got to work out and we’re committed to working those things out, but right now we need to stop the engagement, go back to dating and figure out what is best for us,’” Todd said in early August.

Sadly, Savannah and Nic announced they decided to “call it quits” for good on September 15. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” the USA starlet wrote on Instagram.

The blonde beauty noted the years she shared with Nic “have been some of the best” of her life but trusts that “God has a far greater purpose” for her future.

