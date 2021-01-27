Exclusive Julie Chrisley Weighs In on Savannah and Nic Kerdiles Getting Back Together: ‘Never Say Never’

Matters of the heart! Julie Chrisley hints there could be a chance that her daughter Savannah Chrisley and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles get back together one day in an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“You know what, I think they are both young. I’ve said this before …. I’m glad if either one of them had any doubt that they did it now versus waiting 10 years from now when you’re married with kids,” the What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley star, 48, tells Life & Style following the couple’s split in September 2020.

Courtesy of Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

No matter what Savannah, 23, and Nic, 27, decide is best for the course for their relationship, Julie says she will support them both in their future endeavors. “We love Nic. He is a part of our family. I just believe that what will be will be. I’ve learned to never say never,” the USA Network alum continues.

Julia says Savannah has yet to dive back into the dating pool, which she thinks is “OK” given the circumstances. The former flames previously revealed they would remain on good terms post-breakup, telling fans they had “love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Nic and Savannah confirmed their choice to call it quits nearly two years after getting engaged. “She and Nic are in a great place,” Julie says about their current dynamic, revealing her daughter recently had a successful launch of her new Sassy by Savannah beauty line.

Courtesy Nic Kerdiles/Instagram; L&S

Julie also notes both of them have been keeping their schedules booked and busy as of late. “They filmed season 3 of Growing Up Chrisley … then we had the holidays,” she tells Life & Style about how they have been passing the time.

The exes first met on Instagram and started their romance in November 2017. On Christmas Eve in 2018, the duo announced their engagement. Nic surprised her by having her friends and family present during his proposal at her home in Nashville.

Less than a year later, the reality star took fans by surprise by revealing she and the former hockey player were “taking some steps back” in their romance.

Thankfully, it appears they are both utilizing this time to work on themselves!