Music for a makeout session! Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are still making headlines following their late March 2023 kiss, and fans are wondering if the celebs are actually dating.

The “Late Night Talking” singer, 29, and model, 31, sparked some major romance rumors after they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in Tokyo. The now-viral smooch came amid Harry’s Love on Tour shows in Japan, and according to a video of the romantic moment obtained by the Daily Mail, the stars looked casual as they made out while leaning against a large van.

Ahead of the kissing video’s release a source told U.K.’s The Mirror that Harry was “seeing someone” following his breakup from Olivia Wilde. The insider added, “He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.” The relationship was reported to be in the “early days,” with the source adding that things “seem to be going well.”

When it comes to the status of their relationship, not Harry nor Emily have spoken publicly thus far. Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Thanks to their semi-romantic kiss video, fans are dying for details about their rumored romance. That being said, both stars are keeping things under wraps thus far.

As it turns out, the “Signs of the Times” crooner has actually spoken publicly about the My Body author in the past. In a past interview, which was shared by Not Skinny But Not Fat on Instagram, the former One Direction star could be heard calling “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl” his celebrity crush.

“Harry manifested this,” Amanda Hirsh, who runs the account, captioned the resurfaced clip.

Why Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Harry and the Booksmart director split in November 2022 after nearly two years together. The former flames met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly following their debut. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Throughout their time together, Olivia was often seen touring with Harry. However, things eventually fizzled out between them.

Who Has Emily Ratajkowski Dated?

The model was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard from February 2018 until August 2022. They split following multiple allegations of the Uncut Gems producer’s infidelity.

“I feel all the emotions,” Emily, who shares one son with her ex-husband, told Harper’s Bazaar in an October 2022 of the split. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

Before Harry, she was also romantically linked to comedian Eric André and Pete Davidson.