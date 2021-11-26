Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating for nearly a year, but where does their relationship stand?

Despite being caught showing some PDA and Olivia, 37, being filmed fangirling at Harry’s concerts, the unlikely couple have remained relatively mum about their relationship. As far as the public eye can tell, it appears that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27, and the director are still going strong after a relatively quiet summer.

The couple attempt to remain out of the spotlight and paparazzi snaps of the pair are few and far between.

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” the former member of One Direction explained to Dazed in an interview published on November 15. He provided no further comment about his relationship or the House actress.

The pair first met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller directed by Olivia and starring Harry and Florence Pugh.

In January 2021, fans were surprised when photographs of the pair holding hands at Harry’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding were released. The British singer served as the officiant at the nuptials.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

The romance began after the actress split from her fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso actor, 45, ended their relationship after nearly a decade together.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” the insider told the outlet in January 2021. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

A source told Us that the “Sign of the Times” singer was not the reason for Olivia and Jason’s uncoupling.

While the couple have tried to keep their relationship under wraps, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy in July.

“He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her,” the source said. “The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

It also appears that Oliva and Jason’s children are also big fans of the pop star — and Harry’s mom is a fan of Olivia.

On November 15, Olivia and her children attended Harry’s San Diego concert, where fans filmed the actress dancing with her children. At one point, the Dunkirk actor’s mom, Anne Twist, took Otis by the hand and bounced along with him as Harry sang “What Makes You Beautiful.”

“Anne says Olivia and Harry are the perfect match because she keeps him grounded,” a source told Life & Style. “She can’t wait for Harry and Olivia to have a baby and keeps saying, ‘I hope it happens soon!’ No one would be shocked if does because Harry for sure has baby fever.”