Mother knows best! Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, approves of her son’s relationship with Olivia Wilde, and is even open to the possibility of the duo having kids in the future.

“Anne says Olivia and Harry are the perfect match because she keeps him grounded,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively. “She can’t wait for Harry and Olivia to have a baby and keeps saying, ‘I hope it happens soon!’ No one would be shocked it does because Harry for sure has baby fever.”

Anne, 53, was seen hanging out with the Tron actress’ children, Otis and Daisy Sudeikis, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at the former One Direction singer’s San Diego concert Monday, November 15.

“Otis and Daisy had an absolute blast at his concert, mixing with the crowds and embracing the energetic atmosphere,” the insider says. “It was a super exciting experience and gave them an opportunity to bond with Anne. She has taken Otis and Daisy under her wing and spoils the with gifts and candy.”

When it comes to the thought of grandchildren, the musician’s mom is open to the thought of Harry, 27, and Olivia, 37, having kids in the future.

“It’s nice for her to see Harry so settled,” the insider adds. “They’re all planning to spend the holidays together as one big happy family!”

Although the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner has been spotted out and about with the Tron: Legacy actress throughout the year, he has opted to keep their relationship private. He even avoids mentioning the actress’ name. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” the artist explained in an interview with Dazed published on Monday.

The “Watermelon Sugar” artist and the Booksmart director met on the set of the 2021 film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed. Harry plays the leading role of Jack in the psychological thriller alongside Florence Pugh. The plot follows a 1950s housewife whose husband (Jack) carries a dark secret. The movie, which wrapped filming in September, is scheduled to premiere on September 23, 2022.

After Harry joined the cast, Olivia had nothing but positive comments to share about the qualities the “Adore You” singer brought to the table.

“I hope this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has, truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity, is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world,” she told Vogue. “I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that.”

She and Harry first sparked relationship rumors in January, two months after she and Jason, 46, announced their breakup after more than 10 years of dating, seven of which they were engaged. However, Harry was not the reason behind the couple’s split, according to an Us Weekly source.