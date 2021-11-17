Actress Olivia Wilde’s two kids, son Otis and daughter Daisy, “are crazy” about her boyfriend, Harry Styles, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” gushes the insider about the Booksmart director’s little ones, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”

John Photography/Shutterstock

It’s clear Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, are also big fans of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 27. Olivia, 37 attended Harry’s concert on Monday, November 15, along with her kiddos and the former One Direction singer’s mother, Anne Twist.

The family could be seen grooving on the dance floor while the “Sign of the Times” artist sang on stage, according to fan videos circulating on social media. At one point, Anne was captured holding Otis’ hands while they danced and she spun him around the dance floor.

Before Olivia’s romance with Harry, whom she met on the set of the film Don’t Worry Darling, the director was in a relationship with Jason, 46, for nearly a decade.

The pair got engaged in 2013 two years after they started dating, but they ultimately announced their split in 2020, one month before Olivia was photographed holding hands with Harry at a California wedding.

That being said, the exes are both very dedicated parents to their little ones. The Ted Lasso star said “staying around” was the key to being a great parent during an interview with Us Weekly in 2018.

“Being present is a good quality,” the Saturday Night Live alum acknowledged. “At least I’ll know how I screwed them up!”

As for Olivia, she shared how Otis was adjusting to life as a big brother after the former couple welcomed Daisy in 2016.

“The amazing thing about siblings is that it’s learning to share from a young age,” the Drinking Buddies actress explained to E! News in 2018. “And, I think, something that’s really important that’s happening to my son is he’s spent two and a half years as the only child and there’s this new person.”

Needless to say, the Tron actress is taking everything in stride with her little ones. She explained that being a working mom is all about focusing on things “day by day, step by step” during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I think it’s just biting off as much as you can chew, you know, slowly and incrementally,” the New York native dished in 2019. “And I think [it’s] knowing what you’re getting yourself into.”